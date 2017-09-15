5 young people charged with beating Domino's delivery man

From left to right: 20-year-old Leann B. Howe, 19-year-old Mikeal Farr, 19-year-old Miriah Farr, 20-year-old Tanner Stone, and 18-year-old Madison Lambson. (KCPD, KCTV)

Five young people from Kansas City have been charged in connection with beating a Domino's Pizza delivery man with a bat earlier this week.

Twenty-year-old Leann B. Howe, 19-year-old Mikeal Farr, 19-year-old Miriah Farr, 20-year-old Tanner Stone, and 18-year-old Madison Lambson each face charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

According to court records, KC police went to the area of 113th and Eastern Avenue on Tuesday after someone saw a car with a Domino's Pizza sign on the roof that had been abandoned.

Police determined that the car belonged to a man who had been robbed in the 7400 Block of Food Lane.

His vehicle, $30, and the pizza were stolen from him.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit with a baseball bat on his head and body. Surveillance video captured the beating on film.

At the hospital, the victim said there were five attackers.

The suspects dragged him out of the car and beat him with the bat.

The suspects told the police that they participated in setting up the robbery, the robbery itself, or the beating.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000 for each of them.

