Altercation reported at Lansing Correctional Facility

An altercation happened at Lansing Correctional Facility on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at 12:04 p.m.

There was "an altercation between two offender groups occurred in the Max Dining room," the facility said.

The staff immediately stopped the altercation. None of the staff was injured.

All the offenders in the facility's central unit have been secured in their living units, the facility said.

The central unit will remain on lockdown for a period of time as a precaution. Exactly how long has yet to be determined.

No other information is available at this time.

