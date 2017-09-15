Kansas City filled with red in anticipation for Chiefs home opener

All of the proceeds from the flags go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which supports families with children hospitalized for long periods in Kansas City. (KCTV5)

A sea of red gathered at Crown Center as Kansas City Chiefs fans came out to celebrate the 26th year of Red Friday.

KC Wolf, former Chiefs players and War Paint the horse joined the party to celebrate the season opener against The Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and to sell Chief’s Kingdom flags.

Volunteers set up at McDonalds’ all across the metro and at Union Station Friday morning, giving Chiefs fans the chance to win big.

Five lucky people will get their hands on a golden flag and receive two tickets a Chiefs game and a Chiefs VIP experience to Sunday’s matchup. They also got Big Macs free for a whole year.

All of the proceeds from the flags go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which supports families with children hospitalized for long periods in Kansas City.

Several people involved with the program knew someone who has needed the Ronald McDonald House.

“It hits home for me because someone in my family actually utilized Ronald McDonald house this year,” volunteer Dana Midkiff said.

Chiefs fans have high hopes for the season, especially coming off a big win against the New England Patriots.

“I come down just see everything, all the action going on all the Chiefs fans and they have a lot of stuff going on,” Chiefs fan Henry Rojas said.

“It’s really fun to watch, it makes you feel more like a family than a city,” former Chief Bill Maas said.

