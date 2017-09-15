Kansas City filled with red in anticipation for Chiefs home opener

Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.More >
Jason Stockley has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.More >
The high school teacher was four months pregnant. Police found her body in a shallow grave more than a week after she vanished.More >
UPS workers in Lenexa were the target of a string of overnight car break-ins.More >
A Springfield man said he was let go from his job for what he calls an act of kindness. The man, a former truck driver, was in Florida before Hurricane Irma hit and said he saw an opportunity to help.More >
A Missouri teenager says a high school teacher told her during class that she was too "busty" and that "plus-sized women" need to shop at stores that sell larger clothing.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs are introducing a special twist to the 26th edition of the annual Red Friday campaign: the opportunity to find a Golden Flag when purchasing a Chiefs Kingdom Flag in Kansas City on Friday.More >
North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean on Friday, U.S. and South Korean militaries said, its longest-ever such flight and a clear message of defiance to its rivals.More >
One person is in life-threatening condition after being shot at 80th and Troost. Kansas City police are investigating the shooting, which was reported around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening.More >
Jason Stockley, a former police officer, has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Smith, who was shot and killed following a police chase in 2011.More >
