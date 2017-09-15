Public forum scheduled on Tyson Food proposal in Tonganoxie

Three state lawmakers who represent parts of Leavenworth County have scheduled a public forum Friday to discuss a proposal from Tyson Foods Inc. to build a massive poultry processing complex near Tonganoxie. (KCTV5)

Sen. Tom Holland and Reps. Jim Karleskint and Willie Dove will co-host the forum at 6:30 p.m. at Cheiftain Park in Tonganoxie. It is the first town-hall-style meeting that's been planned. Representatives and senators will be leading the discussion.

A representative with the city told KCTV5 News that no one from leadership is planning to attend.

The forum comes amid opposition to the plant from Tonganoxie residents. The $320 million plant is expected to bring 1,600 jobs to a town of about 5,000 residents.

People in Tonganoxie have been filling the seats at City Council and County Commission meetings for the past two weeks. Upset about the Tyson plant, they are still looking for answers.

Opponents say the plant could also bring smells, perhaps double the size of the school district and cause environmental problems. Residents also are upset that discussions about the proposal were kept secret until it was announced last week.

“How would bringing Tyson Industries and the associated smells and the toxic waste that comes from the plant, how would that attract other businesses?” said Ted Ward. “My question is what are you thinking? Seriously, what are you thinking?”

People present at the public forum on Friday said they want to talk about the way the plan will devalue homes and impact air quality.

