Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visits Kansas City Academy

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited Kansas City Academy Friday morning.

School leaders emphasized that students have as much to teach as teachers do. That's why DeVos’ tour was, very much, interactive.

The first of three stops was a culinary class. DeVos worked alongside students and helped prepare school lunches that would be served to the 75 students at the school.

Next, she stopped by a ceramics class where students showed her how to make a ceramic pot.

The final stop was a roundtable discussion in a social studies classroom. Students from world history and government gathered in one room to ask important questions.

The one on everyone's mind: “Why did you choose Kansas City Academy?”

“Well because I’ve been visiting schools this week that are doing things differently, creatively and innovatively, to meet students’ needs and to help students find a good fit for them,” answered DeVos.

DeVos also told students that one size does not fit all when it comes to education.

Parents, staff and students emphasized the love and acceptance for everyone who walks through their doors and Friday was no exception.

“We welcome everybody here and I think that’s what makes KCA so special, it’s a safe place,” said Jamie Tadlock, a sophomore at Kansas City Academy.

Parents and board members also attended the tour. They said it was important for all to practice what they preach:

“If you think about the school policy of inclusivity and celebrating diversity that means we have to reach out and talk to people who don’t always see things the same way that we do,” said Jeanne Bolinger, a parent of KCA student.

Although Kansas City Academy is a private school, students asked DeVos what she thought about public schools. She told them all schools are important but her focus is on making sure everyone finds the right fit for them.

Also, U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill took the opportunity of DeVos' visit to the state to express her thoughts on Title IX protections for sexual assault survivors on college campuses: “I hope Secretary DeVos hears loud and clear from Missouri just how damaging her decision would be for the progress we’ve made protecting survivors and making our campuses safer. I won’t stand by and watch that progress washed away, and I’ll fight with everything I’ve got to make sure she can’t turn her back on the survivors of this crime, or their school’s obligation to protect them.”

