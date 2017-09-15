KC Mavericks sign forward Jordan Kwas

Kwas set career highs in goals, 20, assists, 24 and scoring, 44 points, last season with the Wheeling Nailers. (Facebook/Kansas City Mavericks)

The Kansas City Mavericks announced Friday that they have signed forward Jordan Kwas for the 2017-2018 season.

The Mavericks acquired the rights to Kwas, 28, via trade with Wheeling announced Friday, Sept. 8 in exchange for defenseman Zach Tolkinen. Kwas will enter his fourth season in the ECHL in 2017-18.

“We’re thrilled to be able to add Jordan to our team,” Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen. “We wish to thank Zach (Tolkinen) for his contributions he made to the Mavericks and wish him the best this season.”

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward is coming off a career year in which he reached 20 goals for the first time and added career highs in assists, points and penalty minutes, 58.

“Jordan is a versatile forward who can play in all situations,” Mavericks Head Coach John-Scott Dickson said. “Adding a player with his experience, having played for the Kelly Cup, is always a positive addition to the team. We’re very excited to bring another man of high character into our room.”

The Cochrane, Alberta native spent the better part of the past two seasons with Wheeling, helping guide the team to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2016. He had previous stints with the South Carolina Stingrays and Colorado Eagles and claims career totals of 41 goals and 63 assists for 104 points in 198 games played in the ECHL.

“I've heard nothing but great things about the Mavericks organization and the fans in Kansas City,” Kwas said. “The Mavericks are putting together a solid team for this season and I look forward to being a part of it.”

The right-handed shooter played collegiately at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, posting career highs in points, 32, and goals, 13, as a senior in 2013-14 before receiving the team’s Coaches Award at the squad’s end-of-season banquet.

The Mavericks will open their season on the road against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:05 p.m. and will hold their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder.

