Police arrest suspect in Lawrence stabbing

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

Lawrence police have arrested the suspect in a stabbing near 14th and Vermont streets.

Vantino F. Peaches, 30, of Lawrence, was apprehended about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Vermont Street.

Authorities had been searching for Peaches since Sept. 6 when the stabbing occurred in the 100 block of West 14th Street. 

Responding officers made contact with the 30-year-old victim who had suffered at least one stab wound. He was taken by helicopter to an area trauma center with injuries that were reported to be serious but not life threatening.

Peaches was taken into custody for three warrants, aggravated battery and felony interference.

