Man dies after hitting guardrail on motorcycle at Norfleet, Little Blue

The accident happened about 2:55 a.m. near Norfleet and Little Blue Roads. (KCTV5)

A man is dead after losing control on a motorcycle early Friday morning.

The accident happened about 2:55 a.m. near Norfleet and Little Blue Roads.

Police say the man was traveling south on a motorcycle when he failed to navigate a curve, lost control and hit a guardrail on the right side of the road.

The man was thrown from the bike and landed partially down an embankment.

Officers say the man was dead when they arrived.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.