Man dies after hitting guardrail on motorcycle at Norfleet, Little Blue

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man is dead after losing control on a motorcycle early Friday morning.

The accident happened about 2:55 a.m. near Norfleet and Little Blue Roads.

Police say the man was traveling south on a motorcycle when he failed to navigate a curve, lost control and hit a guardrail on the right side of the road.

The man was thrown from the bike and landed partially down an embankment.

Officers say the man was dead when they arrived.

