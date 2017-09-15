At least 30 cars broken into at UPS facility in Lenexa

Lenexa police say at least 30 cars were broken into and several items were stolen between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 a.m. Friday. (KCTV5)

UPS workers in Lenexa were the target of a string of overnight car break-ins.

Lenexa police say at least 30 cars were broken into and several items were stolen at the UPS Customer Center, located 14650 Santa Fe Trail Drive, between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers say at least one person either broke the car windows to get in or found another way in. They say nothing of significant value was taken from the vehicles, only miscellaneous items that were laying inside the cars.

Police do not have a description of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

