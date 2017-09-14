Long-time Kansas City political consultant Steve Glorioso dies

A Missouri teenager says a high school teacher told her during class that she was too "busty" and that "plus-sized women" need to shop at stores that sell larger clothing.More >
A pregnant Maryland teacher who was missing for more than a week has been found dead in a shallow grave, and her boyfriend is charged with her slaying, police said Wednesday.More >
One person is in life-threatening condition after being shot at 80th and Troost. Kansas City police are investigating the shooting, which was reported around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening.More >
Authorities are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead Thursday morning on the city's east side.More >
Overland Park police were called Tuesday morning for what they thought was an older man being kidnapped, but what really happened sheds light on a bigger issue facing that community.More >
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a homeless man in Nashville.More >
When was the last time you took a good look at your utility bills? Your water bill? You may be getting overcharged for services you don’t use.More >
Police say the body found in a parking lot at KCI was a suicide victim.More >
South Korea's military said North Korea fired an unidentified missile Friday from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before landing in the northern Pacific Ocean.More >
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.More >
