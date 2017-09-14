Long-time Kansas City political consultant Steve Glorioso dies

A long-time political consultant in Kansas City has died.

Steve Glorioso died Thursday at the age of 70 years old.

“Steve was whip smart, incredibly loyal, and could always see around corners when it came to any public policy issue," Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill said. “He loved politics because he cared deeply about his community and his country. He has been a go-to source for guidance and historical context for many elected officials for decades. I will miss my dear friend terribly."

Glorioso was recently directed the campaign for the city's $800 million infrastructure campaign.

"I respected his political intellect and his true love of a good campaign," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. "I will dearly miss him. Prayers to his family."

