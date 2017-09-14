Tech week underway in Kansas City

The Metro’s reputation as a tech hub keeps growing and the job market is thriving.

Techweek KC is hoping to keep that momentum rolling by hosting its third annual conference.

Hundreds of techies, innovators and entrepreneurs are participating.

“People are figuring out that the Midwest from a cost stand point is a lot less expensive to grow a business. This is the place to be to make things happen,” said participant and Senior Account Manager for Tierpoint, Tony Matteoni.

Kansas City is one of nine cities to host the event.

“The best part about tech week is that we try really hard to make it an immersive experience that’s focused on content,” said Techweek CEO, Amanda Signorelli.

According to Signorelli, the week is full of 20 different events, with networking opportunities, keynote speakers, and a hiring fair.

Techweek also provides an opportunity to check out the latest and greatest in technology.

“Prestio is the Amazon of car buying,” said CEO of Prestio, (an up and coming start up) Glen Dakan. “We’re putting he entire dealership experience completely inside of an app. So you can buy from a dealer, without having to be in a dealership.”

“The most important thing for tech week Kansas City is LaunchKC,” said Signorelli.

That’s because eight start-ups will get grants of $50,000, and one will get a grant for $100,000.

“It’s being able to give out the grants and an opportunity for an impact to last beyond just this week. But really be that constant infrastructure that’s providing both jobs and support in the tech ecosystem,” said Signorelli.

Techweek KC launched Monday and runs through Friday.

This year, it's being held at various locations in the city, including here at Plexpod, Sprint Accelerator and Grand Hall at KC Power and Light.

