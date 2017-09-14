Komen KC, KCPD to offer mobile mammogram clinic on Friday

Komen KC has teamed up with the Kansas City Police Officers Memorial Foundation to offer the clinic. (KCTV5)

Women in Kansas City area will be able to get a mammogram without going to the hospital on Friday.

Insured or not, a mobile mammogram clinic will be available to women who visit the Kansas City Police Department’s south patrol station from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Komen KC has teamed up with the Kansas City Police Officers Memorial Foundation to offer the clinic.

According to Diagnostic Imaging Center Radiologist, Dr. Linda Harrison, the event is part of KCPD’s community outreach program.

"They realize that sometimes there's not access,” Harrison said. “There are barriers to getting your mammography done. So, they wanted to do this, kind of as a gift back to the community.”

For women who don't have insurance, the mammogram will be covered by a grant from Komen KC.

Harrison says getting regular mammograms can save lives.

"It's been shown if you have a regular screening starting the age of 40, it saves lives from breast cancer. So, that's the critical information to get out to women,” Harrison said. “If you're over the age of 40, if you haven't had your mammogram in the last 12 months you should be getting screened.”

Both two-dimensional and three-dimensional mammograms will be offered.

“If you don't have insurance that might be a barrier to you. This is the way you can bypass that and get your mammogram done," Harrison said.

The 2D mammogram is covered by the grant but the 3D mammogram will cost $50 and must be paid for with a credit card.

