Search underway for man who struck trooper during traffic stop on Raytown Road

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking a man who they say struck a trooper during a traffic stop Thursday.

It happened at 11:49 a.m. on Raytown Road south of Interstate 470.

"Thankfully, he is OK," troopers said in a tweet.

The suspect fled in a grey Ford Taurus with a temporary tag 03WUQE last seen near 105th Street and Raytown Road.

The suspect is said to be a black man, 6' tall and weighs about 300 pounds with dreadlocks. He was wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

