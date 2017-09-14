Search underway for man who struck trooper during traffic stop on Raytown Road

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking a man who they say struck a trooper during a traffic stop Thursday. (KCTV5)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking a man who they say struck a trooper during a traffic stop Thursday.

It happened at 11:49 a.m. on Raytown Road south of Interstate 470.

"Thankfully, he is OK," troopers said in a tweet.

At 11:49 a Trooper was struck during a traffic stop on Raytown Road south of I-470. Thankfully he is OK! Suspect fled in a grey Ford Taurus. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) September 14, 2017

Troopers and #KCPD are searching the area for a Grey Ford Taurus bearing temp tag 03WUQE, last seen 105th and Raytown Rd. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) September 14, 2017

Suspect who struck the Trooper is described as a black male 6’ approx 300 lbs, w dreadlocks, wearing black tshirt and black jeans. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) September 14, 2017

The suspect fled in a grey Ford Taurus with a temporary tag 03WUQE last seen near 105th Street and Raytown Road.

The suspect is said to be a black man, 6' tall and weighs about 300 pounds with dreadlocks. He was wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.