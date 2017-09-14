Man, woman found dead inside home after disturbance call near 45th, Benton

Kansas City police were called about 6:25 a.m. to the 4500 block of Benton Boulevard on a disturbance call. (KCTV5)

Authorities are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead Thursday morning on the city's east side.

Kansas City police were called about 6:15 a.m. to the 4500 block of Benton Boulevard on a disturbance call.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man and the woman, both in their 30s, were found dead inside the home. A 16-year-old boy, who police say is related to the man and woman, was found in the basement where he lives. He was not harmed, police say.

Capt. Stacey Graves said there is no indication that anyone forced their way inside the home, and police are not looking for suspects.

"We're trying to attack the violent crime problem from several different angles, but it's going to take the community to come forward to let us know if there are conflicts brewing or to provide information on homicide that they might be aware of," Graves said.

Police say the deaths are at least the 108th homicide of 2017 and could be the 109th depending on the results of their investigation.

"I know I can't explain it. I can tell you that we're here, we're working throughout the night on situations like these, we are making ourselves available to people who know there is a conflict going on to help them try to mediate," Graves said when asked about curbing violence in the city.

