Outdoor classrooms built for high school students in Grain Valley

Workers with Hollis and Miller started assembling the classrooms Wednesday and are scheduled to finish Thursday. (Hollis + Miller)

Unique outdoor classrooms are being built for high school students in Grain Valley.

Students helped design the several classrooms outside of Grain Valley High School. Workers with Hollis and Miller started assembling the classrooms Wednesday and are scheduled to finish Thursday.

Project architect Olga Pitenko says they'll also incorporate technology out there. Teachers will be able to pull up their lesson plans via Bluetooth.

"Every child learns differently. Outdoor classrooms help them learn different ways, get outside, observe nature, get exercise and use all the senses," Pitenko said.

Although the classrooms are only at the high school, Olga says other schools are also encouraged to use them.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.