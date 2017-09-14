Outdoor classrooms built for high school students in Grain Valle - KCTV5

Outdoor classrooms built for high school students in Grain Valley

Posted: Updated:
Workers with Hollis and Miller started assembling the classrooms Wednesday and are scheduled to finish Thursday. (Hollis + Miller) Workers with Hollis and Miller started assembling the classrooms Wednesday and are scheduled to finish Thursday. (Hollis + Miller)
GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -

Unique outdoor classrooms are being built for high school students in Grain Valley.

Students helped design the several classrooms outside of Grain Valley High School. Workers with Hollis and Miller started assembling the classrooms Wednesday and are scheduled to finish Thursday.

Project architect Olga Pitenko says they'll also incorporate technology out there. Teachers will be able to pull up their lesson plans via Bluetooth.

"Every child learns differently. Outdoor classrooms help them learn different ways, get outside, observe nature, get exercise and use all the senses," Pitenko said.

Although the classrooms are only at the high school, Olga says other schools are also encouraged to use them.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.