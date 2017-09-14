US Sec. of Ed. Betsy DeVos to visit JCCC on "Rethink School" tour

Devos has not focused solely on private schools, vouchers or family choice when it comes to school reform. (AP)

Thursday will mark United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ first visit to the Kansas City area.

DeVos will visit Johnson County Community College at 4 p.m. as part of her “Rethink School” tour, which kicked off earlier in the week in Casper, WY.

The secretary will push for charter schools and meet with school faculty during her visit.

Staff at JCCC hope that they can show her why community colleges are needed and how they help the workforce.

She will then visit the Kansas City Academy, a private middle and high school in Kansas City, MO, on Friday.

DeVos has not focused solely on private schools, vouchers or family choice when it comes to school reform.

During her trip to Wyoming, DeVos encouraged schools to be more innovative and help students learn in a way that was different from the tradition school their parents went to. Many were unhappy that she called school a “mundane malaise” for kids, in front of students.

Her tour has been more of a broad-based awareness campaign to identify what she sees as issues with the nation’s public school system.

But not everyone is happy about the visit to the metro.

DeVos will be met by protesters.

Indivisible KC says DeVos has embraced pro-profit schools and colleges. One example they give is that she backs private school tax credit scholarships which give corporations tax credits when they donate money for tuition. The group says they money otherwise would go to public K-12 education.

The group also says she is protecting her own interests, instead of the public's. They say DeVos has defended predatory lending of for-profit colleges instead of protecting students from it, alarming protesters who say she has deep financial ties to that industry.

