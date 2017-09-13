Strangers who rescued couple's dogs from fire speak to KCTV5

New details Wednesday after a raging fire in the Northland.

On Tuesday KCTV5 told you about two mystery men who rescued a pair of dogs from the home.

Now, they're speaking with us.

The homeowners' friends were back Wednesday to help clean out the wrecked home.

But not all the damage was from the fire.

A railing was damaged after the two men fell back after their first attempt to kick in the door.

"That smoke was way too thick," said Victor Garcia of KCK. "There was no way we were going to be able to keep going."

Garcia was in the passenger seat, his friend Kyle McCullough driving, when they saw smoke. Concerned, but unsure, they turned around to get a closer look.

They banged on the front door and heard dogs barking - so they kicked down the door. On their second attempt, they succeeded.

"We got in there and smoke just starts pouring out and dog number one is just sitting there real close by," McCullough said. "We were able to get a hold of him and I crawled in to go ahead and grab the other dog and sent him outside and at that point the smoke was just pouring out."

Earl was sitting by the front door. Garcia carried him out.

But Ryder, the larger of the two dogs, was further inside, but McCullough was able to get to him and push him outside.

"I feel like I've had this in my head before that if something were to happen it's what I would do," McCullough said.

