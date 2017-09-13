Caught on Film: Police looking for robbery suspect

A store clerk stares down the barrel of a semi-automatic rifle - and now Grandview police want to nab the robber before he strikes again.

During the overnight hours on September 11th, police investigated two armed robberies. The first at a fast food restaurant, while the second occurred at a convenience store.

The suspect fired shots during one robbery but thankfully, no one was hurt.

During both crimes the perpetrator was armed with a long gun and demanded money from the businesses.

Investigators are still working to determine if the robberies are connected.

A spokesperson for Papa John's issued the following statement:

"The safety of our employees and customers is a top priority; we are very thankful our team members were not injured and are safe. We will continue to cooperate with local enforcement throughout the investigation."

If you have information, contact police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

