Man dies from injuries in shooting outside Kansas City gas stati - KCTV5

Man dies from injuries in shooting outside Kansas City gas station

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man has died after being shot at 80th and Troost.

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting, which was reported around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening. 

A car on the scene had its windows shattered out by gunfire. 

The shooting happened outside a gas station. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

