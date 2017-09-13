Minority groups concerned with KCI airport selection process

Members of the KCI Airport Urban Consortium say they are worried that the airport project doesn't do enough to support Kansas City's minorities. (KCTV5)

Leaders from seven minority groups said they are not happy with plans for the new KCI.

Gwen Grant said Wednesday the Urban League of Kansas City can not support the project until demands are met. They are supporting the terminal modernization project, but they want transparency from the city about its selection of Edgemoor to lead it.

They are also requesting minority businesses to be prioritized.

“We're asking the city to establish MBE/WBE participation goals at 40 percent workforce - 40 percent minority business participation," Grant said.

They want the city to demand the 40 percent minimum.

“This is the time to have this discussion to allow and ask the city council to really reconsider where they are and put forth and effort that would raise up the whole community," said Kenneth Bacchus of the Urban Summit.

The city issued a statement on the matter:

“The City has made it clear that this project will involve strong local and minority hiring. So the selection committee’s recommendation will be discussed by the City Council starting next week, and that’s when this, and other important issues, will be reviewed.”

A spokesperson for Edgemoor told KCTV5 News they were holding off on community outreach until they were officially selected.

They are now in the middle of that process and they are working to get in contact with the KCI Airport Urban Consortium.

