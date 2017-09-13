Air conditioning units stolen from Kansas City, KS church, again

Kansas City summers can be brutal, and one local church is dealing with the heat with no air conditioning all because one very persistent criminal. (KCTV5)

It happened three times at the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church near Ninth Street and Waverly Avenue.

Church members are sick of it. Seven of their eight air conditions units are gone.

The bandit cut through a fence and found a way to get around the rebar securing the air condition units.

Surveillance video of the suspect at work shows him toss parts of the air conditions units over an enclosed fence then he walks off with parts and hides them in a wooded area.

Security footage also catches the suspect carry parts of the units away in the church’s parking lot.

A deacon at the church says the suspect does his dirty work in the middle of the day while members are away.

“It’s a big hit for our church, and I don’t know what we will do. But we will stick together and figure it out,” Stanley Garlington said.

The church will have to replace the units, and they say many members are elderly on a fixed income.

Meanwhile, leaders are warning other churches nearby and community members to be vigilant. If you have any information, you’re urged to call Kansas City, KS police.

