Work begins on long-awaited Downtown Loop Bike Project

A long-awaited bike lane project starts Wednesday night. The Grand Boulevard portion of the Downtown Loop Bike Project will stretch from 5th Street, south to 20th Street. (KCTV5)

Bicyclists will soon have a little easier time navigating part of downtown.

A long-awaited bike lane project starts Wednesday night. The Grand Boulevard portion of the Downtown Loop Bike Project will stretch from 5th Street, south to 20th Street.

Work starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday near Missouri Avenue.

The city council’s finance and governance committee approved an ordinance to reallocate $600,000 to fund the project. The full council passed it through just last week.

It’s an exciting new development for advocates who’ve been pushing for the bike lanes for years.

“We've gone through several sort of false starts to get it going with federal dollars and questions about local dollars. And finally, just in the last month or two, the city has contributed enough local funding to help us," Scott Harris said.

Crews will work from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings.

According to public works, the project will take about three weeks depending on the weather and any downtown events.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.