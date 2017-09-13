After Senate censure vote, Chappelle-Nadal again says she will not resign

Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal reiterated that she would not resign after posting a controversial Facebook comment about President Trump.

Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, posted the comment, “No. I Will. I hope Trump is assassinated!” in response to a comment from another user.

The comment received condemnation from elected officials on both sides of the aisle. Most notably, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) and U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) both called for her resignation.

Chappelle-Nadal released a new statement on Wednesday.

“Again, I apologize for the Facebook posting," she said. "However, I have made it clear that I will not resign. The voters of my district elected me to represent them. I will work tirelessly for the remainder of my elected term to bring about positive change for my constituents and all Missourians."

The Missouri Senate voted 28-2 to censure the senator, but failed to reach the required two-thirds votes to expel her.

Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Parson released a statement:

Today was a sad day for the State of Missouri. I am very disappointed in the outcome of today’s proceedings. The failure today of several members of the Missouri Senate not to take a vote on critical issues sets a dangerous precedent and a terrible example for future Missourians.



Obviously, we are frustrated with some members of the Missouri Senate’s decision to let Senator Maria Chappelle Nadal retain her seat. Make no mistake; this does not change my position that the Senator’s actions are inexcusable. I totally disagree with these Senators’ poor choice to let her remain in the Senate.



I am saddened to see members of the Missouri Senate and Missouri House of Representatives did not find an alternative funding source to restore cuts made to over 8,000 Missouri seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities. Today could have been a great day for our elected officials to stand up for those who do not have the ability to care for themselves, but instead it turned out to be of little comfort to the thousands of Missourians who are losing access to basic services.



While today was not a good day for our state, I will never stop fighting for our state’s veterans and seniors, and standing up for Missouri values. We owe it to the next generation to uphold good moral values, and today several members of the Missouri Senate and Missouri House of Representatives failed miserably.

