Missouri teenager says teacher told her she was too 'busty'

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri teenager says a high school teacher told her she was too "busty" and that "plus-sized women" need to shop at stores that sell larger clothing.
An attorney for Kelsey Anderson said in a statement released Tuesday that the confrontation happened last Friday when the 17-year-old was sent to the office at Joplin High School for a dress code violation. The statement says the teacher also told Kelsey that "smaller busted women could get away with more than larger busted women."
Anderson says she was "mortified." Her attorney, Elizabeth Turner, said in the statement that "body shaming isn't something to take lightly."
The Joplin School District said in a statement that it doesn't consider staff comments "about students' bodies appropriate" and is investigating whether district policy was violated.
