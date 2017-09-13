Roommate stops friend from being scammed

What started as a kidnapping call Wednesday morning turned into a financial warning for older residents.

Police were called after a person observed what he thought was an older man being forced into a car.

Officers say the man was trying to walk to the bank inside of the Hy-Vee around the corner. His roommate showed up and forced him into the car to prevent him from sending any money.

Police say the scams, preying particularly on older people to get money from them, are nothing new.

“The scams are people calling, saying their grandson, their granddaughter is in jail, please don't call mom and dad,” said Acting Sgt. Jason Goddard. “We get the lottery scams—you know, you've won a significant amount of money but send us money to clear the taxes and get it to you—also we see the kind of romantic interest where you have a citizen who kind of falls victim to a potential love interest and hopes that it maybe materializes.”

Investigators say the man was trying to send money over to a Nigerian woman he hoped to meet, but his roommate showed up because doing so would mean he couldn’t keep up with his financial obligations like rent.

Police say, in these situations, even if you’re embarrassed for getting scammed, it’s still important to notify them.

“Even if you think we're not going to look at the suspect, even if you think they're overseas, when you realize you've been scammed, call us let us know see what resources we can do to help you or who we can put you in contact with,” said Goddard.

Police suggest people make sure they keep an eye on their older family members finances, checking into their deposits or if they’re taking out large amounts of money to ensure they don’t fall victim to a scam like this.

