Raymore man who conned women in porn scheme sentenced

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

A Kansas City-area man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for persuading two dozen women to have sex with him by saying they were rehearsing for pornographic movies.

Mario Ambrose Antoine, of Raymore, was sentenced Wednesday for wire fraud. Prosecutors said most of Antoine's victims were in financial trouble and he promised to pay them thousands of dollars to appear in porn films that would be available only on private websites overseas.

The Kansas City Star reported that Antoine told the women they had to "audition" first. None of the women was ever paid.

If the woman complained, Antoine threatened to send compromising images of them to their family or friends. In some cases, he did send the images to friends, boyfriends or employers.

