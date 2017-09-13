KCK man sentenced to 11.5 years on federal drug, gun charges - KCTV5

KCK man sentenced to 11.5 years on federal drug, gun charges


By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Eric Castillo, 28, a citizen of Mexico, who sold methamphetamine and guns to undercover investigators was sentenced Wednesday to 11.5 years in federal prison.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A Kansas City, KS, man who sold methamphetamine and guns to undercover investigators was sentenced Wednesday to 11.5 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Eric Castillo, 28, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of unlawful possession of firearms by a person who is not in the United States legally.

In a series of transactions monitored by investigators, Castillo sold methamphetamine for about $500 an ounce. Along with the drugs, he sold guns including rifles and handguns made by Beretta, Browning and Smith & Wesson. One of the handguns was a .380 pistol with a built-in laser.

The first transaction took place at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kansas City, KS. Castillo offered guns for sale by asking undercover investigators if they were interested in buying some “toys.”

