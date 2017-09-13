Firefighters battle flames at CK Enterprises in Lee’s Summit

The fire started before 8:20 a.m. at CK Enterprises, located at 1204 SW Jefferson Street. (KCTV5)

The cause of the fire is unknown. (KCTV5)

According to their website, CK Enterprises is a chemical manufacturer for detergents, soaps and sanitizers. (KCTV5)

Firefighters in Lee’s Summit are battling a large fire at a local business.

The fire started before 8:20 a.m. at CK Enterprises, located at 1204 SW Jefferson Street.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

According to their website, CK Enterprises is a chemical manufacturer for detergents, soaps and sanitizers.

Police are diverting traffic to the north and south on Jefferson Street and Oldham Road. Missouri Route-291 is open.

Multiple schools are within a mile of the fire. Lee's Summit School District says they will not make any changes due to the fire. Summit Christian Academy says they will not have outdoor recess or gym classes but all other operations will continue. Secondary students who switch buildings for classes will be allowed to do so as long as they do not remain outside for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.