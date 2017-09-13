Missouri lawmakers return to Capitol for session on vetoes

Missouri lawmakers are set to reconvene at the state Capitol to consider bills vetoed by the governor. (KCTV5)

Missouri lawmakers are set to reconvene at the state Capitol to consider bills vetoed by the governor.

But it's unclear if the Republican-led Legislature will have an appetite Wednesday to override any of GOP Gov. Eric Greitens' vetoes.

It's also unclear if there's enough support among lawmakers to call themselves into a special session to address other issues.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session to discipline a senator who expressed hope on Facebook that President Donald Trump is assassinated. He also wants lawmakers to address cuts to services for the elderly and disabled.

Three-fourths of lawmakers are needed to call for a special session.

House Democrats also want to discipline a lawmaker who posted on Facebook that he hoped whoever vandalized a Confederate monument is hanged.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.