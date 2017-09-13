2 vehicles overturn in wreck on I-435 in the Northland

The crash happened about 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 435 north of 96th Street. (KCTV5)

Two vehicles overturned Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle wreck in the Northland.

The crash happened about 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 435 north of 96th Street.

Crews working to pull people out. There is no word yet on injuries.

