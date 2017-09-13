Woman hit, killed near Independence, Elmwood

The woman was hit at about 11 p.m. near the intersection of Independence and Elmwood Avenue. (KCTV5)

Police say a woman has died after being hit by a car in northeast Kansas City late Tuesday night.

The woman was hit at about 11 p.m. near the intersection of Independence and Elmwood Avenue.

Officers say the vehicle that hit the woman did stay at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.