Woman hit, killed near Independence, Elmwood

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The woman was hit at about 11 p.m. near the intersection of Independence and Elmwood Avenue. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police say a woman has died after being hit by a car in northeast Kansas City late Tuesday night.

The woman was hit at about 11 p.m. near the intersection of Independence and Elmwood Avenue.

Officers say the vehicle that hit the woman did stay at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.

