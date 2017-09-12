Body discovered inside car outside Trader Joe's on Ward Parkway - KCTV5

Body discovered inside car outside Trader Joe's on Ward Parkway

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered inside a car on Ward Parkway. 

Officers were called out to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle was found outside of the Trader Joe's grocery store in a shopping center near 89th Street and Ward Parkway. 

A medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

Police have not said if they believe foul play was involved.

The shopping center also houses a movie theater, a Target and several other stores.

