Body discovered inside car outside Trader Joe's on Ward Parkway

Police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered inside a car on Ward Parkway.More >
A Kansas City, KS woman’s recent attack highlights a common police problem -- they can’t find locations from cell phones.More >
Police are investigating a death at the parking lot of the Kansas City International Airport. A medical examiner is investigating the cause of death.More >
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A police official is calling the shooting death of a Philadelphia community activist during an attempted carjacking while his 2-year-old daughter sat in the back seat "one of the most horrific things" he's seen in 24 years in the department.More >
People in Tonganoxie are pushing back against Tyson's plans to build a $320 million facility.More >
