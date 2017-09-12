Person found dead outside Trader Joe's died of natural causes, police say

The vehicle was found outside of the Trader Joe's on Ward Parkway. (KCTV5)

Police say the person found dead inside a car outside of the Trader Joe's on Ward Parkway appears to have died from natural causes.

Officers were called out to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the grocery store near 89th Street.

Michael Bartlett lives nearby and works in the shopping center. He says the area is one where he usually feels safe.

“Kind of shocked. I'm just shocked, speechlessness,” Bartlett said. “I feel safe. You always hear about these things, sporadically, not to downplay it at all, but I’ve never felt threatened or afraid to go to sleep.”

The shopping center also houses a movie theater, a Target and several other stores.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.