Person found dead outside Trader Joe's died of natural causes, p - KCTV5

Person found dead outside Trader Joe's died of natural causes, police say

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Connect
The vehicle was found outside of the Trader Joe's on Ward Parkway. (KCTV5) The vehicle was found outside of the Trader Joe's on Ward Parkway. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police say the person found dead inside a car outside of the Trader Joe's on Ward Parkway appears to have died from natural causes.

Officers were called out to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the grocery store near 89th Street. 

Michael Bartlett lives nearby and works in the shopping center. He says the area is one where he usually feels safe.

“Kind of shocked. I'm just shocked, speechlessness,” Bartlett said. “I feel safe. You always hear about these things, sporadically, not to downplay it at all, but I’ve never felt threatened or afraid to go to sleep.”

The shopping center also houses a movie theater, a Target and several other stores.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.