Body discovered inside car outside Trader Joe's on Ward Parkway

Police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered inside a car on Ward Parkway.

Officers were called out to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle was found outside of the Trader Joe's grocery store in a shopping center near 89th Street and Ward Parkway.

A medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

Police have not said if they believe foul play was involved.

The shopping center also houses a movie theater, a Target and several other stores.

