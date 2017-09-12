Police investigating after body found inside vehicle in KCI park - KCTV5

Police investigating after body found inside vehicle in KCI parking lot

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a death at a parking lot of the Kansas City International Airport. 

Officers arrived on scene at about 8 p.m. Tuesday and discovered a deceased victim inside a vehicle parked in economy lot B.

The body was discovered after airport police alerted officers to a vehicle that was emitting a foul odor.  

A medical examiner is investigating the cause of death.

Because the lot is used for long term parking, it is not clear how long the body had been in the car.

