Police: Body found in parking lot of KCI was suicide victim, was in truck since January

Officers arrived on scene at about 8 p.m. and discovered a deceased victim inside a vehicle parked in economy lot B. (KCTV5) Officers arrived on scene at about 8 p.m. and discovered a deceased victim inside a vehicle parked in economy lot B. (KCTV5)
Police say the body found in a parking lot at Kansas City International Airport was a suicide victim.

A source tells KCTV5 the body had been in the truck there since Jan. 17. For months, car have parked near the truck and never noticed the body. 

Officers arrived on scene about 8 p.m. Tuesday and discovered a deceased victim inside a vehicle parked in economy lot B.

The body was discovered after airport police alerted officers to a vehicle that was emitting a foul odor.  

One couple returning to KCI on Wednesday learned what happened while taking the shuttle bus to their car and they couldn't believe it. 

"I think it was kind of creepy to come home and then hear that they had found someone," traveler Lydia Morris said. 

Morris says she didn't see any red flags when they parked last week. 

"We came in, parked, got on the bus and left, didn't see anything or smell anything I don't now," she said. 

