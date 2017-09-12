Police: Body found in parking lot of KCI was suicide victim

Police say the person found dead inside a car outside of the Trader Joe's on Ward Parkway appears to have died from natural causes.More >
Police say the person found dead inside a car outside of the Trader Joe's on Ward Parkway appears to have died from natural causes.More >
Firefighters in Lee’s Summit battled a large fire for over an hour at a local business on Wednesday morning. The fire started before 8:20 a.m. at CK Enterprises, located at 1204 SW Jefferson Street.More >
Firefighters in Lee’s Summit battled a large fire for over an hour at a local business on Wednesday morning. The fire started before 8:20 a.m. at CK Enterprises, located at 1204 SW Jefferson Street.More >
Gun violence in north St. Louis left two dead and three injured Tuesday evening.More >
Gun violence in north St. Louis left two dead and three injured Tuesday evening.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
A customer who recorded the viral video of a cop confiscating money from a hot dog vendor has raised thousands to help support the vendor.More >
A customer who recorded the viral video of a cop confiscating money from a hot dog vendor has raised thousands to help support the vendor.More >
Police say the body found in a parking lot at KCI was a suicide victim.More >
Police say the body found in a parking lot at KCI was a suicide victim.More >
A Kansas City, KS woman’s recent attack highlights a common police problem -- they can’t find locations from cell phones.More >
A Kansas City, KS woman’s recent attack highlights a common police problem -- they can’t find locations from cell phones.More >
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >
Police in Italy say an 11-year-old Italian boy and his parents died in a steamy volcanic field near Naples that is popular with tourists.More >
Police in Italy say an 11-year-old Italian boy and his parents died in a steamy volcanic field near Naples that is popular with tourists.More >