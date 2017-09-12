Police: Body found in parking lot of KCI was suicide victim

Officers arrived on scene at about 8 p.m. and discovered a deceased victim inside a vehicle parked in economy lot B. (KCTV5)

Police say the body found in a parking lot at KCI was a suicide victim.

Officers arrived on scene about 8 p.m. Tuesday and discovered a deceased victim inside a vehicle parked in economy lot B.

The body was discovered after airport police alerted officers to a vehicle that was emitting a foul odor.

Because the lot is used for long-term parking, it is not clear how long the body had been in the car.

