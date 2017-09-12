Body found inside vehicle in KCI parking lot, police investigati - KCTV5

Body found inside vehicle in KCI parking lot, police investigating

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a death at the parking lot of the Kansas City International Airport. 

Officers arrived on scene at around 8 p.m. and discovered a deceased victim inside a vehicle.

Airport police alerted officers to a vehicle that was emitting a foul odor.  

The cause of death has not been released. 

This is a developing story. 

