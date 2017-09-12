Strangers rescue couple's dogs during fire in Platte County

A couple's two dogs were rescued by strangers from a fire in Platte County on Tuesday evening. (KCTV5)

A couple's two dogs were rescued by strangers from a fire in Platte County on Tuesday evening. (KCTV5)

A couple's two dogs were rescued by strangers from a fire in Platte County on Tuesday evening.

The extent of the damage at the home near 76th and Fox is significant.

The couple who owns the house were gone when the fire broke out, and were it not for two strangers, the couple's dogs might not have survived.

"There was like so much smoke coming out of the gutter part...yelled to her mom to call 911, which she did, and within seconds her brother saw something that he will never forget," said neighbor Jayden Worth.

Fire guts a Platte Co home. These pups were inside. Say hi to Earl & Ryder - safe b/c of 2 mystery men who kicked in door. @KCTV5 10pm pic.twitter.com/uwES73yy4j — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) September 13, 2017

Southern Platte Fire called for tankers from neighboring agencies because the rural area has no hydrants. The deputy chief says the fire started by the back deck but he doesn't know yet what started it.

The homeowners were too upset about the loss to speak on camera but say they still don't know who the mysterious rescuers were, nor do their neighbors.

The owners of this home were gone when this happened. Their dogs were inside. Two strangers saved them. More @KCTV5 10pm (Vid: Tyler Miller) pic.twitter.com/fZ7uYbuafq — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) September 13, 2017

"I've never seen them before so they just shot right into action and did what they had to do," said Tyler Miller, a neighbor. "It was pretty awesome actually."

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.