On day of Clinton's book debut, sales of Trump's books explode on Amazon

Sales of Great Again: How to Fix Our Crippled America have jumped up over 200,000 percent, according to public numbers made available by Amazon. (KCTV5)

Ten months after they faced off in the 2016 presidential election, there's another tight competition between President Donald Trump and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Now, the two are in a race involving book sales.

Clinton's What Happened book debuted as the number one seller on Amazon.com Tuesday, but sales totals of Trump's books have pushed three of his books into the Top 100 as of Tuesday evening.

Sales of Great Again: How to Fix Our Crippled America have jumped up over 200,000 percent, according to public numbers made available by Amazon.

A previous edition of that book, Crippled America: How to Make America Great Again, has seen it sales jump by over 55,000 percent.

Trump's "The Art of the Deal" is also experiencing a sales boost, seeing an increase of over 1,000 percent since Tuesday morning.

More information here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.