Bales of hay catch fire on vehicle on Interstate 35 in Olathe

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Firefighters in Olathe worked a vehicle fire that was caused by large bales of hay. 

Two lanes are closed on Interstate 35 at Lone Elm Road in Olathe due to the fire. 

No immediate word of injuries. 

