Tonganoxie residents believe Tyson process has been too secretive

People in Tonganoxie are pushing back against Tyson's plans to build a $320 million facility.

But it's not just the actual plan they're upset about. They say the entire process has been too secretive.

Almost two weeks after a major announcement disrupted life in Tonganoxie, residents are still fighting back against Tyson.

"As an elected official, your obligation is to your constituents not to big business," said Bryan Zesiger, a concerned resident.

Some people want city, county and state officials to know what they think of a potential Tyson plant that could go in just outside the city.

"No Tyson in Tongie" signs can be seen on almost every block. The outrage started at the announcement, and some residents say its hard to trust area leaders after county commissioners and city council members signed a non-disclosure agreement.

"The officials made a huge miscalculation in the way it was brought to the public," said Kirk Sours.

Because of the one-sided piece of paper, residents of Leavenworth County were not told about the 300-acre purchase made by Tyson earlier this year.

Although nothing stands out, the NDA has done damage.

Sours says people should have been told, and officials shouldn't have signed the document.

"The people wouldn't have been so outraged thinking their officials had betrayed them," Sours said.

The deal may seem final with Tyson saying they want to break ground in 90 days, but it's not. County commissioners need to approve zoning and building permits.

"If we have to measure the spirit of Tonganoxie and their hearts, they will win this fight," Zesiger said.

There is an open meeting Friday for residents to speak with local lawmakers.

