60 residents receive disaster training from American Red Cross

The Red Cross trained in 60 new volunteers Tuesday, hoping to send them to hurricane affected areas as soon as possible. (Natalie Davis/KCTV5)

The Red Cross trained in 60 new volunteers Tuesday, hoping to send them to hurricane affected areas as soon as possible.

They met for a day-long training session at the Platte County Resource Center. Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Karla Long said the two hurricanes hitting in such a short span of time have created a huge need.

“This is the largest humanitarian effort that our organization has ever undertaken,” said Long.

Volunteers who spoke to KCTV5 said they were both horrified and inspired by the images they saw coming out of Florida and Texas. They just had to help.

“My gosh! There are thousands of people still needing help and still needing our attention in Houston and areas south of Houston,” said Ken Rosenauer.

Rosenauer left Tuesday for Texas. He’ll volunteer with the Red Cross public affairs office for two weeks.

Those sitting in the classroom Tuesday will follow soon after.

“If all things work out well, some of these people could be on a plane in the next couple of days,” said Long.

Sarah Kadel has a strong personal connection to the place she’d like to deploy to.

When the storms hit the US Virgin Islands, she said, “I felt like my heart shattered. It’s been really hard.”

Kadel lived on St. Thomas for more than 5 years. She desperately wants to help her friends and loved ones who are struggling to rebuild.

“They’re afraid they’re going to be forgotten,” said Kadel. “You might like to vacation there, but please remember that these are people that live there and they can’t evacuate and they’ve lost everything.”

The Red Cross is holding another training session next week. They’re asking volunteers to deploy for at least 2 weeks.

You can sign up on the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.