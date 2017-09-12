Kansas City police look for suspect who held up business - KCTV5

Kansas City police look for suspect who held up business

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are hoping you can help them capture a man wanted in a recent business robbery. 

The Kansas City Police Department says the pictured man was involved in robbing a business on Aug. 21. 

The suspect acted like he had a gun in his pocket and demanded money from the employee, police say.

He fled south after robbing the business, located in the 3700 block of Main. 

If anyone has information on the suspect, call the TIPS hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).

