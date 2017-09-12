Police arrest 2 juveniles after Overland Park church vandalized for 5th time

Police in Overland Park have arrested two juveniles after a church was vandalized Saturday for the fifth time in a matter of weeks.

The vandalism happened at the Christ Lutheran Church, located in the 11700 block of Neiman Road.

On Thursday, police say they arrested two juvenile males in connection to the vandalism.

A prayer garden at the church was damaged for a second time in as many weeks.

The alleged vandals were caught on camera:

"I believe in redemption," said senior pastor Jeff Kunze. "I believe in grace of course and second chances and so the right thing would be for them to turn themselves in to the Overland Park Police Department. We will work with them you know - let's put an end to this kind of behavior so it doesn't grow into something else in their life."

The juveniles damaged the prayer garden, threw chairs and umbrellas into the courtyard fountain. They also damaged the building's stucco.

Overall, about $3,000 worth of damage was reported by the church.

