For fifth time, Overland Park church damaged by vandals

A pastor at the Christ Lutheran Church in Overland Park is asking for help after the church was vandalized for a fifth time.

The prayer garden was damaged for a second time in as many weeks.

The church on Nieman Road has been struck by vandals five times over the past couple months, with the most recent incident happening last Saturday.

This time, the alleged vandals were caught on camera:

"I believe in redemption," said senior pastor Jeff Kunze. "I believe in grace of course and second chances and so the right thing would be for them to turn themselves in to the Overland Park Police Department. We will work with them you know - let's put an end to this kind of behavior so it doesn't grow into something else in their life."

The men damaged the prayer garden, threw chairs and umbrellas into the courtyard fountain. They also damaged the building's stucco.

Overall, about $3,000 worth of damage was reported by the church.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.