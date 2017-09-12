Brandon Moss grand slam lifts Royals over White Sox 4-3 - KCTV5

Brandon Moss grand slam lifts Royals over White Sox 4-3

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss (37) celebrates his grand slam with teammate Eric Hosmer (35) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (AP) Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss (37) celebrates his grand slam with teammate Eric Hosmer (35) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

Brandon Moss hit a grand slam in the first inning Tuesday for his third consecutive game with a homer, powering the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Scott Alexander worked out of a ninth-inning jam for his fourth save in six chances. He yielded a double to Adam Engel and a single to Yolmer Sanchez to lead off the ninth. He struck out Yoan Moncada, retired Jose Abreu on a pop to Whit Merrifield and got pinch hitter Matt Davidson on a grounder to end the game.

White Sox rookie Dylan Covey (0-5) walked the bases loaded before Moss drove a full-count fastball to right-center. It was Moss's fourth career grand slam and his first since July 24, 2014. He has nine RBIs in his past three games.

Sam Gaviglio (4-5) picked up his first Royals victory in his second start after being picked up on waivers Sept. 1 from Seattle.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

