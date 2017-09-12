Brandon Moss grand slam lifts Royals over White Sox 4-3

Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >
A police official is calling the shooting death of a Philadelphia community activist during an attempted carjacking while his 2-year-old daughter sat in the back seat "one of the most horrific things" he's seen in 24 years in the department.More >
The excitement is building among U2 fans as one of the biggest concerts of the year comes to Arrowhead Stadium on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know before attending the concert.More >
One person is dead following a fatality wreck in Johnson County, MO.More >
The New England Patriots are replacing their artificial turf field after just one regular-season game.More >
Kara Kopetsky's remains were identified last month through DNA testing. She had been missing since leaving Belton High School on May 4, 2007.More >
Police are investigating after a car was struck by gunfire on Interstate 435 near 63rd Street.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs are introducing a special twist to the 26th edition of the annual Red Friday campaign: the opportunity to find a Golden Flag when purchasing a Chiefs Kingdom Flag in Kansas City on Friday.More >
