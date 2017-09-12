Kansas City bartender aims to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

The lead bartender at Boru Ramen Bar in Kansas City is a Houston native, and he wanted to do something to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. (Natalie Davis/KCTV5)

Houston native and lead bartender at Boru Ramen Bar in Kansas City is hosting a fund raiser Tuesday to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Even though he’s now a Kansas Citian, Eric Schmidt proudly wears his Houston Astros hat almost every day.

He’s worried about his hometown. He says the hurricane may be over, but the impact is not.

“It's not going away. A lot of my friends don't have jobs to go to. A lot of people don't have cars to get to their jobs that have one. It's been really tough, really for a lot of people,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt is hosting a fundraiser at Boru Ramen Bar, 500 W 75th St., from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday, and 50 percent of the proceeds from all regular priced drink sales Tuesday night will go to the JJ Watt Foundation to support Hurricane Harvey victims.

The owners will match those donations. And other area bartenders Schmidt invited to show their support will also donate all their tips.

Tuesday is always customer appreciation night with half off drinks, but they're asking customers to opt to pay full price so that they can donate the difference.

