Have you seen him? Police looking for man who robbed Kansas City - KCTV5

Have you seen him? Police looking for man who robbed Kansas City QuikTrip

Posted: Updated:
(Kansas City police) (Kansas City police)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a man officers say robbed a QuikTrip at 1301 Westport Road. 

The robbery happened on Labor Day, Sept. 4. 

If you have information, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.