Missouri paramedic replaced pain-killing drugs with water - KCTV5

Missouri paramedic replaced pain-killing drugs with water

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A former employee of two northwest Missouri ambulance service has admitted that he replaced pain-killing drugs in ambulances with sterile water. (File photo) A former employee of two northwest Missouri ambulance service has admitted that he replaced pain-killing drugs in ambulances with sterile water. (File photo)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

A former employee of two northwest Missouri ambulance service has admitted that he replaced pain-killing drugs in ambulances with sterile water.

Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Joseph Comstock pleaded guilty Tuesday to tampering with a consumer product.

The crimes occurred with while he worked for the NTA Ambulance District in Bethany and the Community Ambulance District of Daviess County in Gallatin.

Prosecutors say Comstock emptied vials of morphine and fentanyl for his personal use and replaced them with sterile water.

He told prosecutors he started tampering with drugs in 2014. He also admitted that on at least two occasions, he treated two trauma patients with hip fractures with watered-down fentanyl.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.